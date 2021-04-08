Refrigerant Market 2021: Emerging Technologies, Future Plans and Trends by Forecast 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The refrigerant is a compound or mixture in liquid state which is used in the machine for moving heat from one location which has a low temperature to another location with higher temperature. It has many unique physical properties such as low freezing point, low condensing pressure, high evaporator pressure, high critical pressure, etc. Moreover, it has few differentiated chemical properties as well, such as toxicity, oil solubility, low water solubility, reactivity, etc. Some of the examples of refrigeration substance are r-410a, r-404a, r-407c, etc. The refrigerant substances which are used subsequently in the applications are ammonia, sulfur dioxide, propane.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The global refrigerant market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as increasing demand for domestic air conditioner due rise in per-capita income. Moreover, increase of application for air conditioner in automobiles is likely to drive the demand for refrigerant in the coming years. However, high regulation on fluorocarbon due to its harmful effect on ozone layer may hinder the growth of refrigerant market. Likewise, development and spread of awareness on energy efficient cooling sysytem may provide a lucrative opportunity for the market players in the near future.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Refrigerant Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the refrigerant market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global refrigerant market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading refrigerant market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global refrigerant market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the refrigerant market is segmented into, hcfc, hfc, hfo, isobutane, propane, ammonia, carbon dioxide, others . On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into, refrigeration systems, chillers, air-conditioning systems, mac, others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global refrigerant market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The refrigerant market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the refrigerant market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the refrigerant market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the refrigerant market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from refrigerant market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for refrigerant in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the refrigerant market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the refrigerant market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Airgas Refrigerants Inc.

Arkema

Asahi Glass Corporation

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Dongyue Group Co. Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Mexichem

Sinochem Group

The Chemours Company

The Linde Group

