Plant-Based Beef Market Forecast, Trends, Share, Size, Industry Growth, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

A food made from non-meats or without any other animal products, including dairy products that act as a meat substitute, is known as plant based meat. It has the same amount of protein content as that of the actual meat. Plant-based beef is one of the popular plant-based meat products. Plant-based meat products are processed through two basic methodologies, namely fiber spinning or thermoplastic extrusion.

Beyond Meat Cargill, Inc. Conagra, Inc. (Gardein) Fry Family Food Impossible Foods Inc. MorningStar Farms Quorn Foods Smithfield Foods Tyson Foods VBites Foods Ltd

Rising consumer interest in vegan and plant-based diets, along with the increasing awareness about animal rights, is anticipated to propel the market growth. The shift of consumers towards veganism is increasing in North American and European regions. The harmful impact on the environment caused by the meat industry combined with celebrity endorsements and advantages of a vegan diet is leading to this dietary preference.

The “Global Plant-Based Beef Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the plant-based beef market with detailed market segmentation by source, product type, distribution channel, and geography. The global plant-based beef market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading plant-based beef market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global plant-based beef market is segmented on the basis of source, product type, and distribution channel. On the basis of source, plant-based beef market is segmented into into soy, wheat, pea, and others. On the basis of product type, market is segmented into burger patties, nuggets, sausages, hot dogs, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, market is segmented into hypermarkets and supermarkets, convinience stores, online, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting the plant-based beef market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the plant-based beef market in these regions.

