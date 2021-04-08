Advanced Distribution Management System Market Emerging Technology Scope with 19.9% of CAGR by 2027 – Operation Technology, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG

Advanced distribution management system market is expected to grow US$ 3852.2 million by 2025 from US$ 963.5 million in 2017. Utilities requiring ADMS are investing in this technology as development and innovations are taking place on a day-to-day basis, users are fixing electric vehicles, rooftop solar photovoltaic systems, and other grid-connected devices that the utilities must provide. Utilities which are adopting ADMS, understands it as an essential part to stay in electricity business which is frequently getting change. Thus, this factor is expected to boost the boom barriers and bollards market globally.

The global market for advanced distribution management system market will exhibit growth in near future. Some of the factors contributing to the market growth is need to modify or to replace outdated systems with advanced systems for better cost efficient option and power consumption. However, it needs a dedicated team for the deployment of a system also, integration of ADMS because new systems are complicated and need basic of IT so as to get worked and these are some of restraining factors affecting growth of advanced distribution management system market during the forecast period.

Advanced distribution management system market is segmented by vertical into commercial and industrial. Major part of revenue is generated from commercial, an end user of ADMS. It happened because of the rise in investment for the development of new infrastructure including office premises, shopping malls, institutional buildings which needs ADMS system for better optimization of distribution grid. Also, to upgrade old DMS with advanced DMS to ensure cost savings, with energy savings efficiently and effectively. Further, by type the market is segment into solution and services. The solution for ADMS comprises of SCADA, Distribution Network Analysis (DNA) and Outage Management System (OMS). Whereas the services segment comprise of consulting, system integration and support & maintenance. By segment the solution segment lead the market, however in the coming years the market will be taken over by the ADMS services.

The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview was conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the advanced distribution management system industry.

