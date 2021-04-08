Programmatic Advertising Platform Market with Competitive Landscape, Industry Attractiveness and Key Players, Forecast 2027

The Insight Partners published a research report on Global Programmatic Advertising Platform Market and provide overview of key players and their strategic profiling in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

Programmatic advertising is the automated buying and selling of online advertising. Targeting tactics are used to segment audiences using data so that advertisers only pay for ads delivered to the right people at the right time and depend less on the “spray and prayâ method of digital advertising. Mobile phones are estimated to create significant opportunity to increase programmatic spending. As the mobile market grows, mobile advertising will be used on a wider scale and there is a greater demand for more sophisticated technology.

The key players profiled in the Programmatic Advertising Platform Market research study includes:

1. AppNexus Inc.

2. AOL Inc. (Verizon Communications Inc.)

3. DataXu Inc.

4. Adroll.com

5. Google Inc. (Doubleclick)

6. Adobe Systems Incorporated

7. Rubicon Project Inc.

8. Rocket Fuel Inc.

9. MediaMath Inc.

10. IPONWEB Holding Limited (BidSwitch)

Our expert team is consistently working on updated data and information on the key player’s related business processes that value the market. For future strategies and predictions, we provide a special section regarding the COVID-19 situation.

The “Global Programming Advertising Platform Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the programming advertising platform market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of programming advertising platform market with detailed market segmentation by transportation mode, Ad format, organization size. The global programming advertising platform market expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading programming advertising platform market player and offers key trends and opportunities in the programming advertising platform market.

The global programming advertising platform market is segmented on the basis of transportation mode, Ad format, organization size. On the basis of transportation mode, market is segmented as real time bidding, private marketplace, automated guaranteed. On the basis of Ad format, market is segmented as desktop display, desktop video, mobile display, mobile video. On the basis of organization size, market is segmented as large enterprise, SMES

The reports cover key developments in the programming advertising platform market organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from programming advertising platform market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for programming advertising platform market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the programming advertising platform market.

The Insight Partners adheres to the codes of practice of the Market Research Society and Strategic and Competitive Intelligence Professionals. The following methodology has been followed for the collection and analysis of data presented in this report:

Coverage:

The objective of updating “The Insight Partners” coverage is to ensure that it represents the most up-to-date vision of the industry possible. The estimated revenues of all major companies, including private and governmental, are gathered and used to prioritize coverage. Companies which are making the news, or which are of particular interest due to their innovative approach, are prioritized.

Secondary Research:

The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information relating to each Market. The secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to:

Company Websites, Annual Reports, Financial Reports, Broker Reports and Investor Presentations

Industry Trade Journals and Other Literature

National Government Documents, Statistical Databases and Market Reports

News Articles, Press Releases and Web-Casts Specific to the Companies Operating in the Market

NOTE: All the financials considered in Company Profile’s section have been standardized to US$. This has been achieved after converting the financials (for those not in US$) with respective currency exchange rates of the particular year.

Primary Research:

“The Insight Partners” conducts hundreds of primary interviews a year with industry participants and commentators in order to validate its data and analysis. A typical research interview fulfils the following functions:

Provides First-Hand Information on the Market Size, Market Trends, Growth Trends, Competitive Landscape and Future Outlook

Validates and Strengthens Secondary Research Findings

Further Develops the Analysis Team’s Expertise and Market Understanding

Primary research involves email interactions and telephone interviews for each market, category, segment and sub -segment across geographies. The participants who typically take part in such a process include, but are not limited to:

Industry Participants: VPs, Business Development Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and National Sales Managers

VPs, Business Development Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and National Sales Managers Outside Experts: Valuation Experts, Research Analysts and Key Opinion Leaders Specializing in the Industry

