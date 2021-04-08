Breast Reconstruction Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Sientra Inc., GC Aesthetics PLC, POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH

The global breast reconstruction market is expected to reach US$ 684.53 Mn in 2025 from US$ 526.47 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2018-2025, owing to factors such as rising prevalence of breast cancer, increase in number of regulatory approvals & new product launches, and growing number of breast reconstruction procedures.

The Asia Pacific is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific breast reconstruction market is expected to grow with CAGR of 3.9% to US$ 132.3 Mn 2025 from US$ 98.2 Mn in 2017. Factors such as, presence of large pool of breast cancer patients and increasing awareness on breast reconstruction procedures, are likely to grow the market in the forecast period.

Market Insights

Increasing Prevalence of Breast Cancer

Breast cancer is the most common form cancer in women. Breast cancer is majorly characterized by the development of lumps in the breast, inverted nipple, a change in breast shape, fluid coming from the nipple, or a red or scaly patch of skin, dimpling of the skin and breast pain or sore nipple. Mastectomy is a procedure for the treatment of breast cancer that includes removal of entire breast through a surgical process. Breast reconstruction surgery is used to rebuild the breasts after mastectomy. Implant reconstruction and autologous or flap reconstruction are the two key techniques for breast reconstruction surgery. In the recent years, many women are opting for reconstruction procedures to regain the original shape of their breasts after the mastectomy. This increasing preference is expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

The Prominent/Emerging Players In The Breast Reconstruction Market Research Include:

Allergan Plc

Mentor Worldwide LLC

Sientra Inc.

GC Aesthetics PLC

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Hansbiomed Co. Ltd.

Ideal Implant Incorporated

Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd.

Establishment Labs S.A.

Groupe Sebbin SAS

Strategic Insights

Partnership/acquisition, and product launch & approvals were observed as the most adopted strategy in global breast reconstruction industry. Few of the acquisition, partnership, product launches and approvals made by the players in the market are listed below:

2018: Sientra Inc. received approval from U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the PMA supplement permitting the commercialization of OPUS-branded breast implant products which are manufactured by Vesta, a Lubrizol LifeSciences company.

2017: Allergan acquired Keller Medical, Inc. a medical device company which develops Keller Funnel.

2016: GC Aesthetics launched new products in Brazil Market. The company introduced Matrix and IMPLEO in Brazil market. Nagor (UK) subsidiary of GC Aesthetics IMPLEO is produced and Eurosilicone (France) where The Matrix is developed.

2015: Mentor introduced MENTOR ARTOURA breast tissue expander which is the first and only tissue expander capable of providing precisely controlled pocket formation for predictable expansion outcomes.

