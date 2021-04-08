More than US$ 11,334.0 million Revenues Projected to be Accounted by Electrical Stimulation Devices Market by End of 2027

According to our new marketresearch study on “Electrical Stimulation Devices Market to 2027 ?Global Analysis and Forecast by Device Type and Application,” the global electrical stimulation devices marketis expected to reach US$ 11,334.0 million by2027 from US$ 5,643.7million in 2019; it is estimated togrow at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trendsprevailing in the market, and the drivers and restraints pertaining to the marketgrowth.

Based on the device type, theglobal electrical stimulation devices market is segmented into spinal cordstimulation devices, deep brain stimulation devices, vagus nerve stimulation(VNS) devices, sacral nerve stimulation (SNS) devices, gastric electricalstimulation (GES) devices, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS)devices, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES/EMS) devices and otherdevices. The SNS devices segment estimated to register the highest CAGR in themarket during the forecast period. The projected growth of the market for thissegment is attributed to the advantages such as the effectiveness of sacralnerve stimulation devices in the treatment of urinary incontinence.Additionally, increasing prevalence of urinary and fecal incontinence would generatemajor demand for electric stimulation devices in the coming years. Furthermore,growing number of product approvals and launches are also anticipated to drivethe adoption of these products during the forecast period.

Request For Sample Reports @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003313/

Company Profiles

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic

Abbott

BTL

DJOGlobal, Inc.

AvaScience Inc.

NEVROCORP.

ZynexMedicalLaborie, Inc.

LivaNovaPLC

NeuroMetri

The growth of the electricalstimulation devices market is ascribed to the factors such as rising prevalenceof neurological diseases and increasing incidence of chronic pain. However, thehigh cost of treatments involving electrical stimulation devices restrains themarket growth.

Boston ScientificCorporation; Medtronic; Abbott; BTL; DJO Global, Inc.; Ava Science Inc.; NEVROCORP.; Zynex Medical; Laborie, Inc.; LivaNova PLC; and NeuroMetri are among theleading companies operating in the electrical stimulation devices market.

Strategic Insights

Product launches and approval strategies are commonlyadopted by companies to meet the growing demand, thereby expanding their footprintand product portfolio reach worldwide.

The electrical stimulation devices market players adopt thestrategy of expansion to enlarge customer base worldwide, which also permitsthem to maintain their brand name globally. For instance, in January 2019, BostonScientific Corporation launched Vercise Primary Cell (PC) and Vercise GeviaDeep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems featuring the Vercise Cartesia DirectionalLead.

You Can Buy This Report from [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003313/

GlobalElectrical Stimulation Devices Market – ByDevice Type

Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices

Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Devices

Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) Devices

Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES) Devices

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation(TENS) Devices

Other Electrical Stimulation Devices

Global Electrical Stimulation Devices Market – By Application

Pain Management

Neurological and Movement Disorder Management

Musculoskeletal Disorder Management

Metabolism and GIT Management

Incontinence Management

Other Applications

Global Electrical Stimulation Devices Market–By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India South Korea Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East and Africa

South and Central America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]