More than US$ 11,334.0 million Revenues Projected to be Accounted by Electrical Stimulation Devices Market by End of 2027

According to our new marketresearch study on “Electrical Stimulation Devices Market to 2027 ?Global Analysis and Forecast by Device Type and Application,” the global electrical stimulation devices marketis expected to reach US$ 11,334.0 million by2027 from US$ 5,643.7million in 2019; it is estimated togrow at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trendsprevailing in the market, and the drivers and restraints pertaining to the marketgrowth.
Based on the device type, theglobal electrical stimulation devices market is segmented into spinal cordstimulation devices, deep brain stimulation devices, vagus nerve stimulation(VNS) devices, sacral nerve stimulation (SNS) devices, gastric electricalstimulation (GES) devices, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS)devices, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES/EMS) devices and otherdevices. The SNS devices segment estimated to register the highest CAGR in themarket during the forecast period. The projected growth of the market for thissegment is attributed to the advantages such as the effectiveness of sacralnerve stimulation devices in the treatment of urinary incontinence.Additionally, increasing prevalence of urinary and fecal incontinence would generatemajor demand for electric stimulation devices in the coming years. Furthermore,growing number of product approvals and launches are also anticipated to drivethe adoption of these products during the forecast period.
Company Profiles
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Medtronic
- Abbott
- BTL
- DJOGlobal, Inc.
- AvaScience Inc.
- NEVROCORP.
- ZynexMedicalLaborie, Inc.
- LivaNovaPLC
- NeuroMetri
The growth of the electricalstimulation devices market is ascribed to the factors such as rising prevalenceof neurological diseases and increasing incidence of chronic pain. However, thehigh cost of treatments involving electrical stimulation devices restrains themarket growth.
Boston ScientificCorporation; Medtronic; Abbott; BTL; DJO Global, Inc.; Ava Science Inc.; NEVROCORP.; Zynex Medical; Laborie, Inc.; LivaNova PLC; and NeuroMetri are among theleading companies operating in the electrical stimulation devices market.
Strategic Insights
Product launches and approval strategies are commonlyadopted by companies to meet the growing demand, thereby expanding their footprintand product portfolio reach worldwide.
The electrical stimulation devices market players adopt thestrategy of expansion to enlarge customer base worldwide, which also permitsthem to maintain their brand name globally. For instance, in January 2019, BostonScientific Corporation launched Vercise Primary Cell (PC) and Vercise GeviaDeep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems featuring the Vercise Cartesia DirectionalLead.
GlobalElectrical Stimulation Devices Market – ByDevice Type
- Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices
- Deep Brain Stimulation Devices
- Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Devices
- Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) Devices
- Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES) Devices
- Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation(TENS) Devices
- Other Electrical Stimulation Devices
Global Electrical Stimulation Devices Market – By Application
- Pain Management
- Neurological and Movement Disorder Management
- Musculoskeletal Disorder Management
- Metabolism and GIT Management
- Incontinence Management
- Other Applications
Global Electrical Stimulation Devices Market–By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- UK
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
- South and Central America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
