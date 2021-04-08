Cloud Object Storage Market Trends Estimates High Demand By 2027–Alibaba Cloud, Cisco Systems, Inc., Google LLC and IBM Corporation

Cloud object storage is the secure cloud storage service that is used to store the unstructured data. It can store, process, and access massive amounts of data and features imperceptible bandwidth and capacity expansion, making it a perfect data pool for big data computation and analytics. Growing digitization across the globe coupled with a rise in the adoption of technologies such as big data analytics, Internet of things (IoT), and cloud computing is anticipated to fuel the growth of the cloud object storage market over the forecast period.

The rising demand for data security and the protection of data by various enterprises is a major factor booming the growth of the cloud object storage market. Further, a rise in demand for technologically upgraded services and high demand for the fast transfer of data is likely to influence the demand for the cloud object storage market. However, piracy concerns might hinder the growth of the cloud object storage market. The increasing adoption of cloud object storage as it minimizes the IT infrastructure cost and increasing demand for a cost-effective solution from enterprises are expected to drive the growth of the cloud object storage market.

Leading Players of Cloud Object Storage Market:

Alibaba Cloud

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Google LLC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Hitachi Vantara Corporation

IBM Corporation

Cloud Object Storage market Global Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Cloud Object Storage market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Cloud Object Storage market.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

