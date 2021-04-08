Commodity Trading Transaction and Risk Management (CTRM) Software Market SWOT Analysis to 2027 Top Manufacturers-Agiboo, Brady PLC, CTRM Cloud and DataGenic

Commodity Trading, Transaction, and Risk Management (CTRM) is a term used to describe the specialized ERP and risk management software for commodity trading companies. In the various business processes associated with commodity trading, this type of software supports commodity traders, processors, and purchasers. CTRM software supports physical contract capture, commodity derivatives and currencies, logistics processes, and processes of the financial settlement, as well as risk management, logistics processes, and financial management processes. Commodity processors and trading companies are typical business environments for CTRM.

The rising uncertainties gripping global businesses have driven commodity trading, transaction, and risk management (CTRM) software market. Most of the global businesses are compulsorily weighing the risk factor associated with each of their decisions to avoid unbearable losses. Also, commodity trading involves large transactions that need to be regulated to prevent errors or inconsistencies arising. Besides, CTRM solutions provide end-to-end business process and transaction analysis to safeguard a business interest. The CTRM concept is similar to the Total Quality Management (TQM) concept, and the former goes one extra mile to deploy critical technologies to administer business transactions harmlessly. Further, CTRM also provides a holistic view of the risks and provides a yardstick for analysis.

Leading Players of Commodity Trading Transaction and Risk Management (CTRM) Software Market:

Agiboo

Aspect Enterprise Solutions Inc.

Beacon Platform, Inc.

Brady PLC

ComFin Software GmbH

CTRM Cloud

DataGenic

Commodity Trading Transaction and Risk Management (CTRM) Software market Global Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Commodity Trading Transaction and Risk Management (CTRM) Software market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Commodity Trading Transaction and Risk Management (CTRM) Software market.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

