Global Automotive Digital Mapping Market Forecast to 2027 -Apple Inc., ARC Aerial Imaging Limited, Esri Global, Google LLC, HERE Global B.V., MapQuest (AOL), MiTAC Holdings Corp Inc.

The automotive digital mapping is rapidly gaining traction with the increasing innovations in sensors, processing power, and digital maps in the automotive industry. Increasing penetration and growing popularity of location-based services are positively influencing the use of digital mapping in the automotive industry. Technology-savvy customers are moving towards autonomous vehicles supporting advanced features. This factor is encouraging players to invest in related technologies in the forecast period.

The automotive digital mapping market is projected to robust growth in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as advancements in technology and a growing number of connected cars. Furthermore, the increasing usage of 3D platforms is expected to boost market growth in the future. However, strict regulations concerning security and privacy may hamper the growth of the automotive digital mapping market during the forecast period. On the other hand, rising demand for real-time data mapping is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for key market players in the coming years.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive digital mapping companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

Global Automotive Digital Mapping Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component (Solution, Services); Application (Autonomous Cars, Advance Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Fleet Management) and Geography

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Automotive Digital Mapping Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive digital mapping market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, and geography. The global automotive digital mapping market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive digital mapping market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global automotive digital mapping market is segmented on the basis of component and application. Based on component, the market is segmented as solution and services. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as autonomous cars, advance driver assistance systems (ADAS), and fleet management.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global automotive digital mapping market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automotive digital mapping market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive digital mapping market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the automotive digital mapping market in these regions.

