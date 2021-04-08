Vertical Farming Crops Market Share and SWOT Analysis: AeroFarms, PlantLab, Spread Co

The vertical farming crops market was valued at US$ 239.90 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,021.33 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.0% from 2019 to 2027.

Vertical farming is mainly the production of plants grown in vertical layers, stacked horizontal, or other three-dimensional configurations. Most of the commercial vertical farms produce crops indoors, including inside buildings, relying on light-emitting diodes (LEDs) as the sole light source. While some other vertical farms exist inside greenhouses, the variability in light intensity caused due to shading from crops and the structures above makes producing a uniform crop difficult. An increase in demand for new, locally grown, and pesticide-free produce and limited availability of arable land for traditional agriculture have boosted the demand for vertical farming crops across the world.

Major key players covered in this report:

AeroFarms, PlantLab, Spread Co., Bowery Farming, InFarm, Plenty, Gotham Greens, AgriCool, CropOne, Green Spirits Farm

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Vertical Farming Crops market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Vertical Farming Crops market segments and regions.

The research on the Vertical Farming Crops market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Vertical Farming Crops market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Vertical Farming Crops Market – by Crop Type

Tomato

Leafy Greens

Herbs

Others

Vertical Farming Crops Market – by End Use

Food Service

Food Retail

Vertical Farming Crops Market – by Farming Technique

Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Aquaponics

Report Spotlights

Progressive industry trends in the vertical farming crops market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the vertical farming crops market from 2017 to 2027

Estimation of global demand for vertical farming crops

PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry

Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario

Market trends and outlook as well as factors driving and restraining the growth of the vertical farming crops market

Assistance in decision-making process by highlighting market strategies that underpin commercial interest, leading to the market growth

The size of the vertical farming crops market size at various nodes

Detailed overview and segmentation of the market, as well as the vertical farming crops industry dynamics

Size of the vertical farming crops market in various regions with promising growth opportunities

