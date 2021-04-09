Behavioral/Mental Health Care Software & Services Market Forecast to 2027 By Netsmart, Core Solutions, Inc., QSI Management, LLC, MindLinc

Behavioral health or mental health, is the scientific study of a person’s biology relating to mental well-being, emotions, concept of self, behavior, and ability to function in day to day life. Behavioral health software is the custom-built specialized software used by psychologists for the understanding of behavioral patterns in patients and suggesting them treatment to deal with various behavioral issues such as anxiety, addiction, stress, and depression.

The behavioral/mental health care software & services market is expected to grow in the forecast period owing to key factors such as Increasing Adoption of BHS, availability of government funding, and government initiatives to encourage EHR adoption in behavioral health organizations. The market is likely to experience the growth opportunities in the potential for behavioral health software in emerging markets and rising emphasis on subscription models.

The “Global Behavioral/Mental Health Care Software & Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical devices industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global behavioral/mental health care software & services market with detailed market segmentation by component, functionality, and geography. The global behavioral/mental health care software & services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Behavioral/mental health care software & services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Key Players Influencing the Market are

Cerner Corporation, Netsmart, Core Solutions, Inc., QSI Management, LLC, MindLinc., The Echo Group, Valant Inc., WELLIGENT, INC., Qualifacts Systems, Inc., and Meditab among others.

The global behavioral/mental health care software & services market is segmented on the basis of component, delivery mode and functionality. Based on component, the market is segmented as software and services. Based on the functionality, the market is segmented as clinical functionality, administrative functionality and financial functionality.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global behavioral/mental health care software & services market based on component, delivery mode and functionality. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The behavioral/mental health care software & services market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the behavioral/mental health care software & services market in the forecast period due to rising behavioral health reforms and the availability of government funding for expanding behavioral health services in the region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region due to lack of awareness among people about behavioral health, lack of awareness among clinicians about behavioral health software, and social stigma associated with behavioral or mental health.

The report analyzes factors affecting behavioral/mental health care software & services market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the behavioral/mental health care software & services market in these regions.

