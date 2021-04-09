Computational Biology Market Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Compugen Ltd., Dassault Systèmes, Genedata AG, Insilico Biotechnology AG

Computational biology is a branch of science that uses computers to understand the structures as well as models of structures and processes of life. The method involves computational methods, such as algorithms for the representation and simulation of biological systems and for the interpretation of experimental data, often on a very large scale.

Rise in the number of clinical studies in the field of pharmacogenomics and the rise in number of clinical trials are expected to fuel the growth of the computational biology market during the forecast period. Moreover, various technological advancements in drug development is anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities in the market.

The “Global Computational Biology Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by tools, application, and geography. The global market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading computational biology market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Key Players Influencing the Market are

Certara, Chemical Computing Group, Compugen Ltd., Dassault Systèmes, Genedata AG, Insilico Biotechnology AG, Leadscope, Inc., Nimbus Therapeutics, Schrödinger, LLC, and Strand Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. among others.

The global computational biology market is segmented on the basis of tools and application. Based on tools, the market is segmented as, analysis software & services, hardware and databases. Similarly, based on application, the market is categorized as, cellular & biological simulation, drug discovery and disease modelling, preclinical drug development, clinical trials, and other applications.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global computational biology market based on tools and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The computational biology market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the computational biology market in the coming years, owing to rising investments made in R&D activities for the discovery as well as the development of novel drugs. Also, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness steady growth during the forecast period, due to increasing clinical trials in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting computational biology market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the computational biology market in these regions.

