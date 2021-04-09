Confidential Computing Market Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2027

Confidential computing is a concept in which encrypted data can be processed in memory to limit access to ensure data in use is protected. Confidential computing is a concept promoted by the Confidential Computing Consortium, which is a group of organizations that wants to build tools supporting the protection of data. This concept is especially suitable for public clouds.

Increasing number of cyber threats is one of the major factors driving the growth of the confidential computing market. Moreover, confidential computing protects data during processing, and when combined with storage and network encryption with exclusive control of encryption keys, provides end-to-end data security in the cloud, this is another factor anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Leading Confidential Computing market Players:

1. Fortanix

2. HUB Security

3. Google Cloud

4. IBM

5. Intel Corporation

6. Microsoft

7. dq technologies AG (Decentriq)

8. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc

9. Applied Blockchain

10. Edgeless Systems

Confidential Computing market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Confidential Computing market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Confidential Computing market.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

