Automotive Lightning Equipment Market Forecast to 2027 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, OSRAM GmbH., General Electric Company, Ichikoh Industries, Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Zizala Lichtsysteme GmbH, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. and Valeo S.A.

The lighting system of automobile consists of lighting and signaling devices which are mounted or integrated to the front, rear, sides, and in some cases the top of a vehicle. It increases the visibility during darkness and bad weather conditions. Automobile lights act as the warning signals and they showcase information about the presence, position, size, speed and direction of an automotive.

Passenger and pedestrian safety regulations and increased demand for luxury, comfort, and ambience are the major drivers which help in surging the growth of automotive lightning equipment market whereas high cost of LEDs act as a restraining factor for this market. Increased popularity of ambient lighting is expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

Major Players in the market are: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, OSRAM GmbH., General Electric Company, Ichikoh Industries, Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Zizala Lichtsysteme GmbH, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. and Valeo S.A.

Global Automotive Lightning Equipment Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Technology (Halogen, Xenon and LED); Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, LCV and HCV); Application (Interior Lightning and Exterior Lightning); and Service Providers (OEMs and Aftermarket)

