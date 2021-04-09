Nylon Resins Market 2021| Emerging Technologies and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Nylon is the semi-aromatic compound whose units are repeatedly linked by amide bonds. The nylon resins is the long chain of synthetic polyamide resins. Most of the nylon resins are contains diamine and dibasic acid. The nylon resins possesses high elasticity, toughness, strength and electrical resistance. Furthermore, it has a physical characteristics of dissolving in hot phenols, cresols and mineral acids. Nylon resins are used for several purposes such as manufacturing paints, films, foams, molded parts, textile, etc. Some examples of nylon resins are nylon, rilsan, akulon, aegis, caprolan, durethan, tynex, etc.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The global nylon resins market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as increasing demand from automobile industry due to its high usage in making molded parts. Furthermore, increase in demand from the packaging sector due to its excellent properties of strengthing and increasing the toughness of the product is likely to drive the demand for nylon resins in the coming years. However, high and volatile prices of the raw materials is projected to hinder the growth of nylon resins market. Likewise, development and commercialization of bio-based nylon may provide a lucrative opportunity for the market players in the near future.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Nylon Resins Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the nylon resins market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application, end-user industry and geography. The global nylon resins market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading nylon resins market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global nylon resins market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and end-user industry. On the basis of product type, the nylon resins market is segmented into, nylon 6, nylon (6,6), bio-based nylon, and specialty nylon. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into, moisture absorbent, chemical resistant, temperature resistant, aesthetic, colorable, and nylon alloys. Based on end-user industry, the global nylon resins market is segmented into, automotive, aerospace & defense, electrical & electronics, packaging & storage, extrusion, and textile.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global nylon resins market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The nylon resins market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the nylon resins market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the nylon resins market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the nylon resins market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from nylon resins market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for nylon resins in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the nylon resins market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the nylon resins market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Aaa Plastics Inc

Ametek Westchester Plastics

Aquafil Usa

Arc Resin Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Ascend Performance Materials Llc.

Basf Corporation

Koninklijke Dsm N.V.

Nilit America Inc.

Solvay S.A.

