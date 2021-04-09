Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market 2021| Emerging Technologies, Future Plans and Trends by Forecast 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Polyvinylidene fluoride is also known as polyvinylidene difluoride or pvdf. The polyvinylidene fluorine (pvdf) is a highly reactive polymer which can be easily molded at a high temperature. It is obtained by the reaction or polymerization of flammable gas like vinylidene difluoride. It has some unique physical resistant properties towards acid, solvents and hydrocarbons. Polyvinylidene fluoride is a translucent solid material which is insoluble in water. It is used in various end-use industry such as oil & gas, electrical & electronics, chemical processing, aerospace & defense, etc.

The global polyvinylidene fluorine (pvdf) market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as increasing demand for lithium ion batteries from battery industy due to its properties of chemical inertness towards acids. Furthermore, Increasing usage in photovoltaic films industries due to its high purity is likely to drive the demand for polyvinylidene fluorine (pvdf) in the coming years. However, high regulations due to the environmental hazards and growth of subtitute products is projected to hinder the growth of polyvinylidene fluorine (pvdf) market. Likewise, investment on research and development for increasing its applications may provide a lucrative opportunity for the market players in the near future.

The “Global Polyvinylidene Fluorine (pvdf) Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the polyvinylidene fluorine (pvdf) market with detailed market segmentation by application, end-user industry, and geography. The global polyvinylidene fluorine (pvdf) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading polyvinylidene fluorine (pvdf) market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global polyvinylidene fluorine (pvdf) market is segmented on the basis of application and end-user industry. On the basis of application, the polyvinylidene fluorine (pvdf) market is segmented into, pipes & fittings, films & sheets, wires & semicon processing, coatings, membranes and li-ion batteries. Based on end-user industry, the global polyvinylidene fluorine (pvdf) market is segmented into, oil & gas, electrical & electronics, chemical processing, automotive & processing, aerospace & defense, building & construction and other end-user industries.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global polyvinylidene fluorine (pvdf) market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The polyvinylidene fluorine (pvdf) market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the polyvinylidene fluorine (pvdf) market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the polyvinylidene fluorine (pvdf) market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the polyvinylidene fluorine (pvdf) market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from polyvinylidene fluorine (pvdf) market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for polyvinylidene fluorine (pvdf) in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the polyvinylidene fluorine (pvdf) market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the polyvinylidene fluorine (pvdf) market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Arkema SA.

Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A.

Dyneon LLC.

Kureha Corporation

Quadrant Group Limited

RTP Company, Inc.

SABIC

Shanghai 3F New Materials Co. Ltd

Shanghai Ofluorine Chemical Technology Co. Ltd

Solvay S.A.

