Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Evaluation with focus on development trends 2021

The “Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the bariatric surgery devices industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global bariatric surgery devices market with detailed market segmentation by type, procedure, end user, and geography. The global bariatric surgery devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global bariatric surgery devices market is segmented on the basis of type, procedure, and end user. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into gastric bands, gastric balloons, electrical stimulation devices, gastric emptying devices, suturing devices, and others On the basis of procedure, the market is segmented into adjustable gastric band, vertical sleeve gastrectomy, Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass, Biliopancreatic Diversion with a Duodenal Switch (BPD-DS) and others. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into bariatric surgery clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, hospital pharmacies, and others.

Bariatric surgery is a weight loss surgery and a treatment procedure for obesity. There are various types of gastric procedures such as adjustable gastric band, Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass, Vertical Sleeve Gastrectomy and Biliopancreatic Diversion with a Duodenal Switch (BPD-DS). In Adjustable Gastric Band, a band is placed around the stomach by laparoscopic surgery. This leads to the formation of a pouch which lies above the band and has a capacity of 15-20mL. This procedure reduces patient’s weight either by reducing the amount of food intake or slowing down the emptying from the pouch. Other procedures also offers various advantages to the patient.

Key factors driving the growth of bariatric surgery devices market are rising prevalence of obesity and growing awareness about obesity and available treatment options. Furthermore, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures and technological advancement also accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults were overweight out of which 650 million were obese.

The report specifically highlights the Bariatric Surgery Devices market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market to help the new entrants understand the market scenario better.

Competitive Key players Bariatric Surgery Devices Market:

ALLERGAN, Medtronic, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., GI Dynamics Inc., TransEnterix Surgical, Inc., USGI Medical, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Cousin Biotech, Mediflex Surgical Products, Apollo Endosurgery Inc. and others.

Bariatric Surgery Devices Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

