E-VTOL Battery Market Explored in the Latest Research by Key Player ENERSYS, Kokam, Surefire, EaglePicher Technologies, Tesla

The E-VTOL Battery Market 2020 Global Industry Research Report is a comprehensive business study on the current state of the E-VTOL Batter Industry providing competitive analysis in form of 10 company profiles

The segmentation of the market by type, application, and the region was done based on the thorough market analysis across five regions such as North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

Electric vertical take-off and landing (E-VTOL) aircraft are under development around the world, primarily aimed at flying taxis to avoid the ever-increasing congestion in major cities. In all-electric aircraft, weight is critical. Today lithium-ion (Li-ion) is widely used in applications where lightweight batteries are required, but it is simply not light enough to meet the needs of most electric plane applications including E-VTOL. Thus, new battery chemistry is needed and this is seen by many to be lithium-sulfur (Li-S).

Leading E-VTOL Battery Market Players:

Concorde Battery Corporation

EaglePicher Technologies

ENERSYS

Kokam

Meggitt PLC

Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics

Saft Groupe S.A.

Sichuan Changhong Battery Co., Ltd.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Tesla

E-VTOL Battery Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study that provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the E-VTOL Battery Market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in E-VTOL Battery Market.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

