Molecular Diagnostics Market 2021 Research and Trend By Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories

Molecular diagnostics includes various techniques to analyze biological markers in the genome and proteome. These techniques are used to guide patient’s right from diagnosis to treatment, for diseases like cancer, infectious disease, and congenital abnormalities. These techniques help in identifying the genetic variants that have led to the disease. Molecular diagnostic procedures that are routinely used include polymerase chain reaction (PCR), real-time PCR, restriction fragment length polymorphism analysis (RFLP), fluorescence in situ hybridization, gel electrophoresis, single-stranded conformation polymorphism, hybrid capture, and other assays.

The molecular diagnostics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to key factors such as increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and different types of cancers, increasing awareness and acceptance of personalized medicine and companion diagnostics, growth in the biomarker identification market and advancements in molecular techniques. However, technical issues related to sample collection and storage and risk of contamination and complex regulatory scenario hampers growth of this market.

The “Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global molecular diagnostics market with detailed market segmentation by product, technology, application, end user and geography. The global molecular diagnostics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading molecular diagnostics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Here we have listed the top Molecular Diagnostics Market companies in the world

Abbott, Agilent Technologies, Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., QIAGEN, bioMérieux SA, BD, Illumina, Inc., and Danaher among others.

The global molecular diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, application, and end user. Based on product, the molecular diagnostics market is segmented as reagents & kits, instruments, software and services. Based on technology, the molecular diagnostics market is segmented polymerase chain reaction (PCR), isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT), DNA sequencing & next-generation sequencing (NGS), in situ hybridization, DNA microarray, other technologies. On the basis of application the molecular diagnostics market is segmented as infectious diseases, oncology, genetic tests, other. The end user segment consists of hospital & academic laboratories reference laboratories and other.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Molecular diagnostics market based on product, technology application and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The molecular diagnostics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

