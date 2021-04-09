World Automotive Radar Market Forecast to 2027 – Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Aptiv plc, HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA, Robert Bosch GmbH, VALEO SA, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Veoneer Inc., Nidec Elesys Corporation

The automotive radar market was valued at US$ 5,019.01 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 11,640.77 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% during 2020–2027.

The automotive radar market is driven by various factors such as increasing government regulations concerning vehicle safety, rising adoption of premium vehicles, as well as a growing number of radars used in a vehicle. Moreover, the rising production and adoption of electric vehicles (EV) are further expected to support the growth of the automotive radar market. It is anticipated that in the coming years, autonomous driving will be the growing trend. To attain this, several vision technologies have increased intending to deliver functionality as well as safety to the vehicle’s drivers and passengers. Radar systems are considered the most established and trusted technologies among the automotive industry’s various vision technologies. At present, several vehicle manufacturers provide ‘level 3’ automation, wherein drivers are on standby for a certain time. These vehicles are integrated with nearly five radar systems, including SSR and LLR, for applications such as emergency braking or adaptive cruise control.

Download PDF Sample Copy @ http://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000609/

Major Players in the market are: Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Aptiv plc, HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA, Robert Bosch GmbH, VALEO SA, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Veoneer Inc., Nidec Elesys Corporation

Global Automotive RADAR Market Market: Applications and Types

Automotive Radar Market– by Range

Long Range Radar (LRR)

Mid Range Radar (MRR)

Short Range Radar (SRR)

Automotive Radar Market– by Frequency

24 GHz

77 GHz

79 GHz

Automotive Radar Market– by Application

Adaptive Cruise Control

Autonomous Emergency Braking

Blind Spot Detection

Forward Collision Warning System

Intelligent Park Assist

Others

Automotive Radar Market– by Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicle

Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Automotive Radar Market–by Geography

North America US Canada Mexico



What Automotive RADAR Market Market Report Contributes?

In short the report is a relevant guide for understanding the Automotive RADAR Market industry breakthroughs in terms of all vital aspects like In-depth insight of the major players and contributors impacting the Automotive RADAR Market market.

The study also focuses on current Automotive RADAR Market market outlook, sales margin, details of the Automotive RADAR Market market dynamics.

Growth expected during the forecast periods along with the present and historical data of Automotive RADAR Market industry is deeply discussed in the report.

The overall report helps the new aspirants to inspect the forthcoming opportunities in the Automotive RADAR Market market.

Global Automotive RADAR Market Market: This market research report focuses on Past-Current Size, Price, Trends, Shares, Segment & Forecast 2021-2027.

Driver Evaluation: Favouring manufacturer company discretion to make sure high earnings creation, this Automotive RADAR Market Market report department encompasses a committed benchmark of all of the significant growth factors and catalysts concerning micro and macro dynamics that propel optimistic expansion

Order a Copy of this report @ http://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000609/

Barrier Assessment: Following record contents also portray the precise expansion retardants that stunt increase in global Automotive RADAR Market marketplace. A comprehensive evaluation of the exact same is poised to direct investors in deploying highly remunerative company discretion by obeying precise corrective steps.

Opportunity Highlights: Automotive RADAR Market Market research is a totally dependable investment guide which provides versatile references of the several dynamic chances with promising earnings potential. Details on commercial arrangements, corporate M&A improvements in addition to geographical expansion schemes are emphasized to promote incremental expansion.

This report provides

An in-depth overview of the global market for Automotive RADAR Market.

Assessment of the global industry trends, historical data, projections for the coming years, and anticipation of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) by the end of the forecast period.

Discoveries of new market prospects and targeted marketing methodologies for Global Automotive RADAR Market

Discussion of R&D, and the demand for new products launches and applications.

Wide-ranging company profiles of leading participants in the industry.

The composition of the market, in terms of dynamic molecule types and targets, underlining the major industry resources and players.

Study the market in terms of generic and premium product revenue.

Determine commercial opportunities in the market sales scenario by analyzing trends in authorizing and co-development deals.

Note: If you have any requirements regarding report or you want to customize report as per your requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want. Thank You for reading this article.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and defence. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate Research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.

Contact Us: –

The Insight partners

USA +1-646-491-9876

Asia-Pacific +91 20 6727 8686

Email: [email protected]