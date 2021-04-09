Genomics Market Shoots US$ 49,996.15 million by 2027 by Top Leading Vendors: – General Electric Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, QIAGEN, BGI
Summary
The genomics market was valued at US$ 19,084.74 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 49,996.15 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2020 to 2027. Scientists are collaborating to generate […]
Scientists are collaborating to generate and share genomic sequence data information and apply it to disease diagnosis and control efforts. The US is increasing its ability to track the mutations of novel coronavirus with genomic sequencing as experts warned that new variants drive up number of cases and hospitalizations. For instance, the US ranked 43rd in genome sequencing project by sequencing 3% of the sample, according to the GISAID Initiative, a global genome sequencing database project. The sequencing of the genome can aid in the fight against COVID-19 outbreak and the newly emerging variants.
Report represents a comprehensive study of the Genomics Market. It consists of growth rate for the forecast period. The global report sums up by providing the estimated development of Genomics market in near future. It also involves driving factors that boosts the market. Besides, it includes competitive players in the market along with their market share.
Genomics Top Leading Vendors :-
Illumina, Inc.
Danaher
HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.
BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC.
General Electric Company
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
Eurofins Scientific
QIAGEN
BGI
Genomics Market – by Technology
- Sequencing
- Microarray
- Polymerase Chain Reaction
- Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification
- Others
Genomics Market – by Product & Services
- Instruments/Systems
- Consumables
- Services
Genomics Market – by Application
- Diagnostics
- Drug Discovery and Development
- Precision/Personalized Medicine
- Agriculture & Animal Research
- Others
Genomics Market – by End User
- Research Centers
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies
- Others
Objectives:
- Primary objective of this report is to ensure its use to its users to understand complete scenario of Genomics market. It gives overall idea about the market in terms of segmentation, market potential, influential trends and the challenges that the market is facing
- To provide detailed description of key players and their marketing strategies followed by press releases and relevant documents so as to get competitive analysis market understanding
- To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
- To offer detailed profiles of key players with regional analysis and focus on key rising opportunities and challenges faced by this market
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
Report helps in providing data related to the key players in the market along with their revenue segmentation, business summary, and products. Additionally, it encompasses key product categories and segments including their sub-segments (if any) and applications. Report also comprises SWOT analysis of key players.
Table of Content:-
Chapter 1 Global Genomics Overview
Chapter 2 Market Data Analysis
Chapter 3 Market Technical Data Analysis
Chapter 4 Market Government Policy and News
Chapter 5 Market Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast
Chapter 6 Global Market Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure
Chapter 7 Genomics Key Manufacturers
Chapter 8 Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis
Chapter 9 Marketing Strategy – Market y Analysis
Chapter 10 Market Development Trend Analysis
Chapter 11 Global Genomics New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis
