 Genomics Market Shoots US$ 49,996.15 million by 2027 by Top Leading Vendors: – General Electric Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, QIAGEN, BGI

The genomics market was valued at US$ 19,084.74 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 49,996.15 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Scientists are collaborating to generate and share genomic sequence data information and apply it to disease diagnosis and control efforts. The US is increasing its ability to track the mutations of novel coronavirus with genomic sequencing as experts warned that new variants drive up number of cases and hospitalizations. For instance, the US ranked 43rd in genome sequencing project by sequencing 3% of the sample, according to the GISAID Initiative, a global genome sequencing database project. The sequencing of the genome can aid in the fight against COVID-19 outbreak and the newly emerging variants.

Genomics Top Leading Vendors :-

Illumina, Inc.

Danaher

HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC.

General Electric Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

QIAGEN

BGI

Genomics Market – by Technology

Sequencing

Microarray

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification

Others

Genomics Market – by Product & Services

Instruments/Systems

Consumables

Services

Genomics Market – by Application

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery and Development

Precision/Personalized Medicine

Agriculture & Animal Research

Others

Genomics Market – by End User

Research Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

