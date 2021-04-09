Gene Synthesis Market expected to be worth US$ 20,122.3 Mn by 2025 with Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., Twist Bioscience, OriGene Technologies, Inc., BioCat GmbH
Summary
The global gene synthesis market estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.7% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The gene synthesis market was valued at USD 2,866.1 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 20,122.3 Mn by 2025.
Gene synthesis is a technique of synthetic biology which is used to create artificial genes in the laboratory. The technique is used for molecular cloning, creating fusion proteins, or achieving sufficiently high protein expression levels. Compared to traditional molecular cloning techniques, the gene synthesis service is helpful in saving both time and money while offering unparalleled top to bottom customizability. The gene synthesis market is aimed to describe, define and estimate the forecast for market size of the gene synthesis till 2025.
Gene Synthesis Market Top Leading Vendors :-
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., Twist Bioscience, OriGene Technologies, Inc., BioCat GmbH, GenScript, Eurofins Scientific, Bioneer Corporation, ATUM, GENEWIZ
In addition, this Gene Synthesis Market report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
The Global Gene Synthesis Market provides up-to-date information on current and future industry trends, enabling you to identify products and services, increasing revenue growth and profitability. The research report provides in-depth studies of all key factors affecting the market at global and regional levels, including drivers, incarceration, threats, challenges, opportunities and trends by industry.
