Population Health Management Market 2021 Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment by 2027 : Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Conifer Health Solutions, LLC., Cigna., Allscripts, Cerner Corporation.

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview on “Population Health Management Market”, from the global viewpoint, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players operating in the “Population Health Management Market”. The report also includes decisive details on the development of the market and the restraining factors that may obstruct the market growth in near future. Segmentations of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

Population health management (PHM) is the practice of classifying groups of individuals, which helps in maintaining & improving health conditions of these groups. PHM is a patient friendly platform which supports in managing treatment costs by providing better cost efficient alternatives. In addition, the platform also helps payers and providers to manage risks associated with reimbursement policies. In the recent years, the healthcare system has largely become patient centric. Population health management simplifies risk stratification, care coordination, patient communication and data aggregation hence enabling better patient care management.

Companies Mentioned:-

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Conifer Health Solutions, LLC.

Cigna.

Allscripts

Cerner Corporation.

McKesson Corporation

Health Catalyst

Koninklijke Philips N.V

ZeOmega

Optum, Inc.

The global population health management market is segmented on the basis of component, mode of delivery and end user. Based on component, the market is segmented as services and software. On the basis of mode of delivery, the global population health management market is segmented into on premise, cloud based and web based. Based on end user, the market is segmented as healthcare payers, healthcare providers, government bodies, employer groups and other end users.

Detailed segmentation of the market, on the basis of Type and Application and a descriptive structure of trends of the segments and sub-segments are elaborated in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2020 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Population Health Management market.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period

Key factors driving the “Population Health Management” market

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the “Population Health Management” market

Challenges to market growth

Detailed company profiles of key vendor of “Population Health Management” market

Detailed SWOT analysis of ten profiled companies

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global “Population Health Management” market

Trending factors influencing the market in different geographical regions

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors

PEST analysis of the market for the five major regions

The report assists in determining and analyzing the key market players’ portfolios with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information for last three years, key developments in past five years, and helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage. The market payers from Population Health Management Market are anticipated to gain lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Population Health Management at the global level. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Population Health Management market.

