2021 Outlook on Drug Discovery Informatics Market – Players include – PerkinElmer Inc., Schrodinger, LLC, Certara, L.P., Infosys Limited, IBM

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview on "Drug Discovery Informatics Market", from the global viewpoint, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

Drug Discovery Informatics enables the users to address large volume of data storage & management and processing & analyzing the obtained results. These drug discovery informatics platforms utilize bioinformatics algorithms for processing life science data and uses various in silico models for analyzing the data obtained.

Companies Mentioned:-

PerkinElmer Inc.

Schrodinger, LLC

Certara, L.P.

Infosys Limited

IBM

Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc.

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Charles River

NOVO INFORMATICS PVT. LTD.

The global drug discovery informatics market is segmented on the basis of product, usage, function and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented as services and software. On the basis of usage, the global drug discovery informatics market is segmented into in-house informatics and outsourced informatics. On the basis of function, the market is segmented into libraries & database preparations, molecular modelling, docking, lead generation informatics and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented as contract research organizations (CROs), pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies and others.

Large volume of data procured by innovative methods and the need for an efficient tool to analyze this data are anticipated to drive the market of drug discovery informatics in the coming years. In recent years, various collaborations have been seen amongst the drug discovery informatics providers, which proves to be a major opportunity in the market.

Detailed segmentation of the market, on the basis of Type and Application and a descriptive structure of trends of the segments and sub-segments are elaborated in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2020 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Drug Discovery Informatics market.

The market payers from Drug Discovery Informatics Market are anticipated to gain lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Drug Discovery Informatics at the global level. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Drug Discovery Informatics market.

