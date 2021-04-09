Laboratory Informatics Market 2021 Is Booming Across the Globe by Growth, Segments, Industry and Forecast to 2027 | Top Players Analysis – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Informatics, Agilent Technologies, LabWare, LabVantage Solution

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview on “Laboratory Informatics Market”, from the global viewpoint, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players operating in the “Laboratory Informatics Market”. The report also includes decisive details on the development of the market and the restraining factors that may obstruct the market growth in near future. Segmentations of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

Laboratory informatics is the specified application of information technology for the optimization and the extension of the laboratory operations. Along with the rise of general informatics, laboratory informatics is also the fastest growing area of laboratory related technology.

Companies Mentioned:-

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Informatics, Agilent Technologies, LabWare, LabVantage Solution, Inc, Waters Corporation, IDBS, Perkin Elmer, Autoscribe Informatics and Labworks

The segmentation of the market is done on the basis of the solution which include Laboratory Information Management Systems, Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN), Chromatography Data Systems (CDS), Electronic Data Capture (EDC) & Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS), Laboratory Execution Systems (LES), Enterprise Content Management (ECM), Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS). The component segment for the laboratory informatics includes hardware, software and services. The deployment segment is classified into the cloud based, remote hosted and on-premise. The technological advancement in the field of the information technology is changing the market dynamics and will eventually lead to the market growth.

The healthcare industry is shifting to the digitalization, this is leading to laboratory data analysis retrospectively for determination of patients’ outcomes. The laboratory informatics is helping in the improvisation of the health care delivery processes as the data is kept be secured and the accuracy is maintained. On the other hand, the data can be customized as per the requirement of ones’ need.

Detailed segmentation of the market, on the basis of Type and Application and a descriptive structure of trends of the segments and sub-segments are elaborated in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2020 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Laboratory Informatics market.

The report assists in determining and analyzing the key market players’ portfolios with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information for last three years, key developments in past five years, and helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage. The market payers from Laboratory Informatics Market are anticipated to gain lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Laboratory Informatics at the global level. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Laboratory Informatics market.

