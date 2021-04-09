Synthetic Leather Market 2021: Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Synthetic or artificial leather is a widely used substitute for leather. Unlike real leather, it does not rely on animal hide for production and is free from animal cruelty. Synthetic leather such as polyurethane leather is water-proof, soft, supple and much lighter than real leather. Also, synthetic leather is unaffected to cracks or fading, by sunlight and can be dry-cleaned. Thereby making it ideal for use in automobiles and clothing.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The global synthetic leather the market is anticipated to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to high demands from the footwear industry and rapid demand from developing regions such as the Asia Pacific. Moreover, advantages offered by the synthetic leather over natural leathers such as high durability, lower cost and its luxurious appearance are the factors driving the synthetic leather market. Moreover, high focus on research & development for manufacturing biobased synthetic leather may provide a developing opportunity for the key players in the market over the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Synthetic Leather Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of synthetic leather market with detailed market segmentation by product, application and geography. The global synthetic leather market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading synthetic leather market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global synthetic leather market is segmented on the basis of product and application. Based on product, the market is segmented as PU, PVC and bio-based. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as furnishing, automotive, footwear, bags & wallets, clothing and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global synthetic leather market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The synthetic leather market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting synthetic leather market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the synthetic leather market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the synthetic leather market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from synthetic leather market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for synthetic leather in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the synthetic leather market.

The report also includes the profiles of key synthetic leather companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Alfatex Italia SRL

FILWEL Co., Ltd.

H.R.Polycoats Pvt. Ltd.

Kuraray Co., Ltd

Mayur Uniquoters Limited

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

San Fang Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Teijin Limited

Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Hexin Holdings Co., Ltd.

