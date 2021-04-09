Shape Memory Alloys Market 2021: Growth Factors, Regional And Competitive Landscape Forecast To 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Shape memory alloys (SMA) or smart alloys are materials that return to their original shape upon heating after suffering an apparent plastic deformation. Shape memory alloys respond to temperature changes in an unconventional way. Upon heating, the alloy goes through the transformation from martensite to austenite. Martensite exists at low stress and low temperatures whereas austenite exists at a higher temperature and higher stress. Nitinol, which consists of equal parts of nickel and titanium, is one such example of shape memory alloy. Shape memory alloys are increasingly finding applications in various fields such as bioengineering, fire security and smart textiles.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The global shape memory alloys market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rapidly growing medical implants industry along with growing demands from the defense industry. Widespread applications of the material in automotive and robotics further fuels market growth. However, the rising cost of raw materials and the availability of substitutes restrict the growth of the shape memory alloys market. Nonetheless, the market is likely to showcase opportunities owing to growth in consumer electronics and home appliance industry.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Shape Memory Alloys Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of shape memory alloys market with detailed market segmentation by type, end-use industry and geography. The global shape memory alloys market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading shape memory alloys market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global shape memory alloys market is segmented on the basis of type and end-use industry. Based on type, the market is segmented as nitinol, copper-based alloys, iron-manganese-silicon and others. The market on the basis of the end-use industry is classified as biomedical, aerospace & defense, automotive, consumer electronics & home appliances and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global shape memory alloys market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The shape memory alloys market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting shape memory alloys market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the shape memory alloys market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the shape memory alloys market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from shape memory alloys market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for shape memory alloys in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the shape memory alloys market.

The report also includes the profiles of key shape memory alloys companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

Baoji Seabird Metal Material Co., Ltd

DYNALLOY, Inc.

Fort Wayne Metals Research Products Corp

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Johnson Matthey Inc.

Nippon Seisen Co., Ltd.

Nippon Steel Corp.

SAES Getters S.p.A.

Xi’an Saite Metal Materials Development Co., Ltd.

