Steel Rebar Market 2021: Competitive Landscape, Size, Segments, Emerging Technologies and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Steel rebar is a steel bar or mesh of steel wires used as a tensioning device for the reinforcement of concrete. It also aids in holding the concrete in a compressed state. Steel rebar is used in variety of applications in different construction projects such as highways and bridges. They ensure safe and reliable structures for a long period. Steel is only used as rebar because of elongation of steel due to high temperatures (thermal expansion coefficient) nearly equal to that of concrete. Steel rebar is an ideal reinforcing choice due to its unique advantages such as compatibility with concrete, recycling property and easily available. Moreover, the steel rebar’s once manufactured to the standard size, it can be bent to the required specifications.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The steel rebar market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rapid construction of highways, public utilities, bridges in growing economies boosted by increasing urban population. The steel rebar market is further fuelled by the growing smart city projects financed by public-private partnerships. However, volatile prices of the raw material is the key factor anticipated to hamper the market growth. Nonetheless, demand for highly ductile reinforcement bars present significant growth opportunities for the steel rebar market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Steel Rebar Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of steel rebar market with detailed market segmentation by product, process, application and geography. The global steel rebar market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading steel rebar market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global steel rebar market is segmented on the basis of product, process and application. Based on the product, the market is segmented as deformed and mild. On the basis of the process, the market is segmented as basic oxygen steelmaking and electric arc furnace. The market by application is classified as residential buildings, public infrastructure and industrial.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global steel rebar market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The steel rebar market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting steel rebar market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the steel rebar market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the steel rebar market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from steel rebar market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for steel rebar in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the steel rebar market.

The report also includes the profiles of key steel rebar companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Acerinox, S.A.

ArcelorMittal S.A.

Commercial Metals Company (CMC)

Essar Steel

EVRAZ plc.

Gerdau S/A

Mechel PAO

Nippon Steel Corp.

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)

Tata Steel Ltd.

