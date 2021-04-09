IoT Data Management Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Top Companies Teradata, Dell Technologies, Cisco Systems, Market Growth, Forecast To 2027

Global IoT Data Management Market is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period 2021-2027.The report includes the latest coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on the IoT Data Management Market. The increasing number of digitally connected devices, tremendous growth in smartphones, and increasing internet penetration across the globe, are leading to the rapid flow of data. This has led to a rise in IoT data management. The immense amount of data generation has led the organization to switch towards the IoT enabling Software-As-Service model and cloud-based solutions. IoT fosters virtualization of the physical world through the connectivity of sensors, machines, and smart devices. The global IoT data management services providers have spread in large sectors like smart energy management, Home Automation, Smart Healthcare, Transport, etc. Global IoT Data Management Market is expected to develop at a substantial CAGR in the coming years. The report also encloses the crucial aspects connected with the recent events such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and alliances.

Top Profiling Key Players:

1. International Business Machines Corporation

2. Ptc

3. Teradata

4. Dell Technologies

5. Cisco Systems

6. Sas Institute

7. Hewlett Packard Enterprise

8. Oracle

9. Fujitsu

10. Sap Se

11. Google

12. Logmein

IoT Data Management Market report provides an in-depth assessment of growth and other aspects of the market in key countries such as the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia and the United States Italy, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia. The IoT Data Management Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media, and telecommunication with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of IoT Data Management market with detailed market segmentation by deployment, organization size and geography. This report also studies the global IoT Data Management Market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Market Dynamics:

Globally, a huge amount of data has generated over the past few years from various platforms. Thus, there is a need to manage the increasing amount of data. Moreover, a large number of data breaches and threats have raised the need to secure this data. Rising demand for data encryption to secure an increasing number of smart city projects and IoT-based devices are anticipated to fuel the IoT data management market in the upcoming years. On the other hand, Poor connectivity of the internet may downgrade the growth of the market, as IoT data management needs high speed to transfer data.

Market Segmentation:

The global IoT data management market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, enterprise size, applications. On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented as Public cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud. On the basis of enterprise size, the market is segmented as large enterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented as smart energy, smart manufacturing, home automation, smart healthcare, smart retail, smart mobility, transportation connected logistics, others.

Table Of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. IoT Data Management Market Landscape

5. IoT Data Management Market – Key Market Dynamics

6. IoT Data Management Market – Global Market Analysis

7. IoT Data Management Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Deployment

8. IoT Data Management Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Enterprise Size

9. IoT Data Management Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis

10. Industry Landscape

11. IoT Data Management Market, Key Company Profiles

12. Appendix

Finally, all aspects of the IoT Data Management Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

