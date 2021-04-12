Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market | AbbVie Inc., Almac Group, Catalent, Inc., Evonik, Lonza, Recipharm AB (publ), Siegfried AG, The Aenova Group

The “Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare IT industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of pharmaceutical contract development & manufacturing market with detailed market segmentation by service, end user and geography. The global pharmaceutical contract development & manufacturing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading pharmaceutical contract development & manufacturing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Pharmaceutical contract development & manufacturing services refer to the process of development of drugs or APIs. With an increase in R&D expenditure and manufacturing costs, there has been a rise in the preference for development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products on a contract basis. The increase in the number of pharmaceutical companies is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The pharmaceutical contract development & manufacturing market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to increasing investments in pharmaceutical R&D and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies by CDMOs. Also, increasing focus on specialty medicines is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

The report specifically highlights the Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market to help the new entrants understand the market scenario better.

The global pharmaceutical contract development & manufacturing market is segmented on the basis of service and end user. Based on service the market is segmented as, drug development services, biologics manufacturing services, and pharmaceutical manufacturing services. The pharmaceutical contract development & manufacturing market is categorized based on end user such as, generic pharmaceutical companies, small & mid-size pharmaceutical companies and big pharmaceutical companies.

Competitive Key players Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market:

AbbVie Inc., Almac Group, Catalent, Inc., Evonik, Lonza, Recipharm AB (publ), Siegfried AG, The Aenova Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vetter

Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

