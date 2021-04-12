Airport Lighting Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast Period 2021-2027| ADB Safegate, Airfield Lighting, Astronics Corporation, Avlite Systems, Carmanah Technologies

Global Airport Lighting Market 2021 Research Report initially provides a basic overview of the industry that covers definition, applications and manufacturing technology, post which the report explores into the international players in the market.

The global airport lighting market is accounted to US$ 540.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,039.2 Mn by 2027.

APAC is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region and is the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period owing to the huge rise in air traffic in countries namely China, India, Singapore, and Japan. China is foreseen to outpace the US by 2024, owing to the stupendous growth in air traffic in the nation. Whereas, India is expected to displace the UK to become the third-largest commercial air carriers in the world. These factors are positively impacting on the growth of APAC airport lighting market.

To get sample Copy of the report, along with the TOC, Statistics, and Tables please visit @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004011/

Key vendors engaged in the Airport Lighting market and covered in this report:

ADB Safegate, Airfield Lighting, Astronics Corporation, Avlite Systems, Carmanah Technologies, Eaton (Cooper Industry), General Electric, Honeywell International Inc., OCEM Airfield Technology, OSRAM GmbH

The modern-day aircraft are built with advanced technologies which communicate with other technologies, thereby, easing the flying operations. The airport across the globe are increasingly emphasizing on the up gradation and renovation of runways, taxiways, and aprons along with aircraft obstruction architectures. According to CAPA Airports Construction Database, in 2019, more than US$ 500 Billion to be invested in the renovation of airports including terminals, runways, taxiways, and apron areas. The renovation activities include up gradation of lighting fixtures with more advanced technologies, to simplify the airport operations. In addition, aircraft night operations have significantly grown in recent years, which demand technologically robust lighting solutions to provide adequate information during landing and takeoff. This factor has also led to increased installation of robust lights around the airport or airfield, which is influencing the airport lighting market to prosper during the forecast period.

Growing Trend of Integrating Advanced Technologies in Airfield Ground Lighting Solutions:

The airport lighting solutions have come a long way with continuous advancements in the industry. Also, the adoption of technologically robust airfield lighting systems has been remarkable over the years. The manufacturers of airport lighting systems invest significant time and amounts in their research and development wing. The increasing emphasize on R&D of lights is to innovate, design, and develop more advanced solutions to cater to the demand for brighter and cleaner lights. Thus, the airport lighting market is anticipated to bolster in the forecast period.

Scope of the study:

The research on the Airport Lighting market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Airport Lighting market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Airport Lighting market.

Airport Lighting Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004011/

Thanks for reading this article; you can also customize this report to get select chapters or region-wise coverage with regions such as Asia, North America, and Europe.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact US:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]