AI for Drug Discovery Market Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – By Atomwise, Inc., Insilico Medicine, BIOAGE, Numerate

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Drug discovery is the preliminary step in the process of a novel drug identification and its therapeutic target. Artificial intelligence (AI) is commonly used in the healthcare industry for drug discovery. Artificial intelligence technology has the ability to recognize drug targets, and play a significant role in drug design, discovery, identification and screening of molecules instantly and effectively. Drug discovery or new drug target are being estimated based on potency, bioavailability, efficacy, and toxicity.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The AI for drug discovery market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the increasing number of cross-industry partnerships & collaborations, a significant growth in venture capital investments, rise in importance of drug discovery and increase in funding of the R&D activities for the use of AI technology in the field of drug discovery. However, limited awareness, unwillingness among medical practitioners to adopt AI-based technologies, unclear regulatory guidelines for medical software and lack of interoperability among AI solutions offered by different vendors are likely to hamper the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Global Manufacturers of AI for Drug Discovery Market Report Are:

Atomwise, Inc.

Insilico Medicine

BIOAGE

Numerate

NuMedii, Inc.

Envisagenics

Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

BenevolentAI

twoXAR, Incorporated

Exscientia

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global AI for Drug Discovery Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare IT industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of AI for drug discovery market with detailed market segmentation by drug type, technology, application, end user and geography. The global AI for drug discovery market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading AI for drug discovery market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global AI for drug discovery market is segmented on the basis of drug type, technology, application, and end user. On the basis of drug type, the market is classified as small molecule and large molecules. Based on technology, the market is classified as deep learning and machine learning. Based on application, the market is classified as metabolic disease, cardiovascular disease, oncology, neurodegenerative diseases, and others. On the basis of end user, the market is classified as pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies, academic & research institutes, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global AI for drug discovery market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The AI for drug discovery market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

