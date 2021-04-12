Broadcast Infrastructure Market Upcoming Demand And Growth Analysis by Players – Cisco Systems, Clyde Broadcast Technology, CS Computer Systems, EVS Broadcast Equipment SA, Grass Valley

Global Broadcast Infrastructure Industry Report 2021 is a professional and in-depth survey on the current state of the Broadcast Infrastructure Market. The report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Broadcast Infrastructure Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

The US has shifted aggressively with the adoption of digital television (DTV), utilizing the ATSC Digital Television Standard, a powerful technology which is revolutionizing the nature of broadcast television service. This newer broadcast transmission standard offers broadcasters with several new competences to serve the public, such as HDTV and standard resolution pictures, data delivery, multicasting, robust reception modes, and interactive communication. These competences deliver broadcasters the technical flexibility and multiple options to contend with other digital media, such as direct broadcast satellite and cable services. In parallel with the development of the transmission technology, the US Government, with legislation by the U.S. Congress and actions by its Federal Communications Commission (FCC), has further developed public policies under which the digital television is being executed.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Broadcast Infrastructure Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

In 2019, Europe stood second in the global broadcast infrastructure market with a share of 27.0%, and it is anticipated to witness a steady CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Another innovative technology trend in Europe as well as globally is the advent of 5G and telecom operators in the video distribution space. In Europe, the 5G infrastructure development dates back to 2013, when the European Commission formed a Public Private Partnership on 5G, the country majorly aimed to accelerate innovation and conduct R&D in 5G technology. 5G standards are also the key priority areas under the Digitizing European Industry initiative. Thus, all the initiatives mentioned above are contributing to the development of advanced solutions in broadcast infrastructure market in Europe.

Competitive Landscape: Broadcast Infrastructure market

Cisco Systems Clyde Broadcast Technology CS Computer Systems Dacast Inc. EVS Broadcast Equipment SA Grass Valley Kaltura Nevion Ross Video Ltd Zixi

Strategic Insights

The players in the broadcast infrastructure market focus on strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, and market initiatives, to maintain their positions in the market. A few developments by key players are listed below:

In 2020, Grass Valley announced the completion of its acquisition by private equity firm, Black Dragon Capital, from Belden Inc. The completion of the transaction, announced earlier this year, puts Grass Valley in an ideal position to continue driving innovation as it leads the media and entertainment industry’s transition to a cloud-based future and pay-as-you-go business models.

In 2020, Zixi announced that it had successfully ported its solutions to Microsoft Azure enabling media and entertainment companies as well as enterprises to securely and reliably distribute video content over IP using Azure.

