Account-based orchestration platforms provide one central place for businesses to manage account-based marketing efforts that are also built to align sales and marketings teams. These platforms assist companies in targeting accounts, executing account-based marketing (ABM) campaigns, and measuring and optimizing strategies. Account-based orchestration platforms provide a unified account list management which prioritizes and segments a company’s targeted accounts

HubSpot, Demandbase, metadata.io, Terminus, 6sense, Dun and Bradstreet, Triblio, NextRoll, Madison Logic, Spiceworks Ziff Davis

The global Account-Based Orchestration Platform market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, organization size. On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented as on-premise, cloud. On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented as large enterprises, SMEs.

To comprehend global Account-Based Orchestration Platform market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

