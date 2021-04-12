Compound Feed Market 2021 Set to Grow According to forecasts

The Compound Feed Market report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Compound Feed Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Compound feed is formulated by mixing various ingredients and additives to cater to specific requirements of livestock such as poultry, swine, ruminants, aquaculture, and others on the basis of their growth phases, physiological requirements, nutrition requirements, etc. These compound feeds act as wholesome meal for animals that fulfill their nutritional requirements and help in achieving better performance and improved immune system.

Top Key Players:- Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Cargill, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Company, Land ‘O Lakes Inc., ForFarmers NV, New Hope Group, Nutreco, Feed One Co., J.D. Heiskell & Co., Kent Nutrition Group

Rising popularity of compound feed amongst livestock producers owing to their benefits is the key factor driving the market growth. Moreover, growing demand for animal-based products such as meat and dairy products owing to their high protein content is also expected to contribute to the growing demand for compound feed over the forecast period. Furthermore, growing awareness about evaluation of specific nutritional requirements of livestock animals in order to achieve high performance and high-quality animal based products is another key factor anticipated to fuel the market growth in the forthcoming years.

The global compound feed market is segmented into raw materials, form, and livestock. By raw material, the compound feed market is bifurcated into cereals & grains, by-products, supplements, and cakes & meals. By form, the compound feed market is bifurcated into mash, crumbles, pellets, and others. By livestock, the compound feed market is bifurcated into poultry, swine, ruminants, aquaculture, and others.

