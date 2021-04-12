Extruded Pet Foods Market 2021 Illuminated by New Report

The Extruded Pet Foods Market report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Extruded Pet Foodsd Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Extrusion is the process of producing dry or semi-moist food products having specific shape. The ingredient mix is passed through a perforated plate or through an opening to achieve the desired shape. According to the research published in ‘Journal of Food Processing & Technology’, 95% of the pet foods are extruded. Extruded pet foods are specially curated for companion animals such as dogs, cats, fishes, and other pets to ensure their physical and mental wellbeing. They contain absorbable nutrients and healthy bacteria that aids the digestion process in pet animals. These food products are rich in vitamins, minerals, fatty acids, and other nutrients that boost their immunity and fulfill the requirements of energy.

Top Key Players:- Nestle S.A., Mars Petcare Inc., The J.M. Smucker Company, The Blue Buffalo Company, WellPet LLC, Diamond Pet Foods, Nature’s Logic, VisioCap LLC, Orijen, The Colgate-Palmolive Company

Rising demand for extruded pet food products owing to their advantages and convenience of use in terms of feeding the animals and storage is a crucial factor driving the market growth. Moreover, increasing number of pet owners across the globe is also one of the major factors contributing to the demand for extruded pet food over the forecast period.

The global extruded pet foods market is segmented into product type, pet type, and distribution channel. By product type, the extruded pet foods market is bifurcated into snacks & treats and dry pet food. By pet type, the extruded pet foods market is bifurcated into dogs, cats, fish, and others. By distribution channel, the extruded pet foods market is bifurcated into supermarket & hypermarket, specialty store, online retail, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Extruded Pet Foodsd market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America

