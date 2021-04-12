Feed Flavours and Sweeteners Market 2021 Trend Shows a Rapid Growth

The Feed Flavours and Sweeteners Market report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Feed Flavours and Sweeteners Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Feed flavors and sweeteners are additives used to enhance the taste and flavor of animal feed. Animal feed contains various nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, amino acids which enhance the nutritional content of the feed. However, addition of these nutrients deteriorates the taste and flavor of the animal feed leading to lack of consumption by the animals. Therefore, feed flavors and sweeteners are incorporated in the feed to improve its taste and make the feed palatable.

Top Key Players:- Alltech, FeedStimulant, BIOMIN Holding GmbH, DuPont, Norel S.A., Prinova Group LLC, Agri-Flavors, Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Pestell Minerals & Ingredients Inc., Adisseo

Livestock health is an important matter of concern amongst the livestock producers due to rising consumption of animal-based products and requirement of high-grade meat and dairy products. This is the key factor driving the market growth. Feed sweeteners and flavors when added to the animal feed boosts its consumption level leading to better health and performance of animals. This factor is expected to drive the demand for feed flavors and sweeteners over the forecast period.

The global feed flavors & sweeteners market is segmented into type, category, and livestock. By type, the feed flavors & sweeteners market is bifurcated into feed flavors and feed sweeteners. By category, the feed flavors & sweeteners market is bifurcated into natural and synthetic. By livestock, the feed flavors & sweeteners market is bifurcated into poultry, swine, ruminants, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Feed Flavours and Sweeteners market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Feed Flavours and Sweeteners market in these regions.

