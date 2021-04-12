North America Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Devices,Disposables); Application (Surgical Oncology,Cardiology,Cosmetology,Gynecology,Pain Management); By Country (US,Canada,Mexico) and Geography

According to The Insight Partners market research study of “North AmericaRadiofrequency Ablation Devices MarketForecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Regional Analysisby Productand Application,”the North Americaradiofrequency ablation devices market is expected to reach US$ 3,214.24 Mn in 2027 from 1,347.06 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the North America radiofrequency ablation devicesmarketas well as the factors that are driving or hindering the market growth.

Companies Profiled

Avanos Medical, Inc.

Stryker

Abbott

Boston Scientific

Bard (BD)

Angiodynamic

Hologic

Articure

Merit medical

The North America radiofrequency ablation devicesmarket, based on product, is segmented into disposables and devices.The disposablessegment held a larger share of the market in 2019, and it is also estimated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The advanced technology with the capability of creating large regions of coagulative necrosis in a controlled manner, with low toxicity and minimized risk of complication is driving the growth of the disposable radiofrequency ablation devices market.Moreover, the players in the North American radiofrequency ablation devices market are developing innovative products to reduce errors and carry out the procedure efficiently. For instance, Boston Scientific offers an all-in-one electrode and cannula along with an injection tube that is designed to reduce the movement of cannula by providing precision and control to the surgeons while operating.

The growth of the North Americaradiofrequency ablation devices market is driven by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases and rising preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures. However, the side-effects associated with radiofrequency ablation devices hinder the growth of the market.

Leading companies operating in the North Americaradiofrequency ablation devices market are Stryker Corporation,Medtronic, BD, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Abbott, AtriCure Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Holognic Inc., AngioDynamics Inc., and Avanos Medical Inc, among others.

NORTH AMERICARADIOFREQUENCY ABLATION DEVICES MARKET– MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Devices

Disposables

By Applications

Surgical Oncology

Cardiology

Cosmetology

Gynecology

Pain Management

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

