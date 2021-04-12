Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Form Type (Dipsticks,Cup,Dipslide,Cassette,Others); By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies & Drug Store,Online Pharmacies,Supermarket/Hypermarket);and Geography

According to The Insight Partners market research study on “Home Diagnostic for Urinary Tract Infection Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Form Type and Distribution Channel,” the global home diagnostics for urinary tract infection market is expected to reach US$ 1,354.02 million by 2027 from US$ 847.85 million in 2019. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global home diagnostics for urinary tract infection market and the factors driving the market growth along with those restraining it.

The growth of the home diagnostics for urinary tract infection market is attributed to the growing prevalence of urinary tract infections and increasing geriatric population. Based on form type, the global home diagnostics for urinary tract infection market is segmented into dipsticks, cup, dipslide, cassette, and others. The dipsticks segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and it is estimated to register the highest CAGR in during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

i-Health, Inc (AZO)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Holding AG)

Acon Laboratories, Inc.

BD

Arkray Inc.

BTNX Inc

Abbott Laboratories

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc)

Teco Diagnostics

Atlas Medical

i-Health, Inc (AZO), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Holding AG), Acon Laboratories, Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Arkray Inc., BTNX Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Aytu BioScience, Inc. (Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc), Teco Diagnostics, and Atlas Medical are some of the leading companies operating in the home diagnostics for urinary tract infection market.

Distribution Channel- Based Insights

Based on distribution channel, the home diagnostics for urinary tract infection market is segmented into retail pharmacies & drug store, online pharmacies, and supermarket/hypermarket. The retail pharmacies & drug store segment held a largest share of the market in 2019. However, online pharmacies segment is estimated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Strategic Insights

Growing number of technological and distribution collaborations and increasing emphasis on preventive care in developed and developing countries are projected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the introduction of advanced technologies with increased diagnostic efficiencies is also expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the market.

Global Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market – By Form Type

Dipsticks

Cup

Dipslide

Cassette

Others

Global Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market – By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies & Drug Store

Online Pharmacies

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Global Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market – By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India South Korea Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East and Africa

South and Central America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



