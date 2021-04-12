Autonomous Vehicle Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2027

The Autonomous Vehicle Market research study is designed keeping in focus all the major countries. Although, all these countries & their market trends were accounted for while composing it, detailed sections are available for only the spearheads. In case if you would be interested in specific countries which are not covered in the current scope, kindly share the list & we can customize the study based on the geographical scope defined by you.

The advent of self-driving cars is said to have a long-lasting impact on the vehicle ownership infrastructure and the automotive industry in the near future. Continuous developments in wireless communication technology and cellular communications have laid down a strong foundation for the overall development of the autonomous vehicle market. Automotive giants such as Tesla and BMW have led the advancements in the autonomous vehicle industry and have commercialized the production of semi-autonomous vehicles. The current features in the semi-autonomous vehicle include auto-pilot and self-parking among others.

Autonomous Vehicle Market – key companies profiled:

1. BMW AG

2. Daimler AG

3. Ford Motor Company

4. General Motors

5. Groupe SA

6. Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance

7. Tesla Inc.

8. Toyota Motor Corporation

9. Volkswagen Group

10. Volvo-Autoliv-Ericsson-Zenuity alliance

