Pumps Market Segmentation, Industry Size and Share, Comprehensive Analysis to 2027

A device used for the movement of fluids (liquid or gas) and slurries by mechanical action is known as pump. Pumps can be classified on the basis operation mechanism but works on the same principle of consuming energy and moving the fluid by mechanical action. Pumps can be either powered by manual operation or some source of power. Typical source of power includes electric motor, engine or wind power. Pumps are available in many sizes, from small pumps for use in medical & household application to large industrial pumps. Commercially available pumps are primarily classified on the basis of number of impeller. These are Single stage pumps (one impeller) and double or multi stage pumps (two or more impellers). Further, the pump industry is classified into two major categories namely positive displacement and centrifugal pumps. Centrifugal pumps are most commonly adopted and represent the major market.

Pumps Market – key companies profiled:

1. Xylem Inc.

2. Kirloskar Brothers Limited

3. GRUNDFOS

4. Sulzer Ltd

5. Flowserve Corporation

6. Ebara Corporation

7. The Weir Group PLC

8. KSB Pumps Ltd.

9. Wilo SE

10. Ruhrpumpen Group

