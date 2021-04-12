2021 Outlook on Healthcare EDI Market – Players include – Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Optum, Inc, ZirMed Inc

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview on “Healthcare EDI Market”, from the global viewpoint, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players operating in the “Healthcare EDI Market”. The report also includes decisive details on the development of the market and the restraining factors that may obstruct the market growth in near future. Segmentations of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

Healthcare electronic data interchange (EDI) helps to manage the patient’s medical history, the medication data, and the emergency services record, which are considered as critical data in the healthcare sector. Some of the significant applications of healthcare EDI systems are insurance & reimbursement data management, medical & dental patient database management, and clinical trials & regulatory data management.

Companies Mentioned:-

Allscripts

Cerner Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Optum, Inc

ZirMed Inc

The SSI Group, LLC

Schreiner Group

Cognizant

Experian plc

GE Healthcare

The healthcare EDI market is segmented based on component as, solutions and services. On the basis of delivery mode, healthcare EDI market is segmented into on-premise delivery mode and web & cloud-based delivery mode. On the basis of transaction type, healthcare EDI market is segmented into claims management and healthcare supply chain. Claims management segment is further sub-segmented into claim status, claims submission, eligibility verification, claim payment, and other EDI transaction. Based on the end user the market is segmented as healthcare payers, healthcare providers, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, and pharmacies.

Regulations for transaction processes, increasing the need to curtail healthcare costs and government support for healthcare information technology (HCIT) is expected to drive the growth of the healthcare electronic data interchange market. Moreover, the increase in outsourcing of EDI services and introduction of new guidelines to implement EDI solutions are expected to offer significant opportunities for the growth of healthcare EDI market during the forecast period.

Detailed segmentation of the market, on the basis of Type and Application and a descriptive structure of trends of the segments and sub-segments are elaborated in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2020 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Healthcare EDI market.

The market payers from Healthcare EDI Market are anticipated to gain lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Healthcare EDI at the global level.

