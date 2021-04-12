Patient Portal Market 2021 Is Booming Across the Globe by Growth, Segments, Industry and Forecast to 2027 | Top Players Analysis – Cerner Corporation, Allscripts, McKesson Corporation, Optum, Inc, athenahealth, Inc

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview on “Patient Portal Market”, from the global viewpoint, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players operating in the “Patient Portal Market”. The report also includes decisive details on the development of the market and the restraining factors that may obstruct the market growth in near future. Segmentations of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001207/

The patient portal market was valued at US$ 2,185.71 million in 2019 and it is projected to reach US$ 8,938.75 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.8% during 2020–2027.

Companies Mentioned:-

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

McKESSON CORPORATION

Optum, Inc.

athenahealth, Inc. (Veritas Capital)

Epic Systems Corporation

Greenway Health, LLC

CureMD Healthcare

General Electric Company

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE INFORMATION SYSTEM, LLC

Based on end user, the patient portal market is segmented into providers, payers, pharmacies, and others. The providers segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Many healthcare providers have introduced their own patient portals as the medical industry has shifted its focus toward patient-centric care. As a result, an increasing number of patients are signing up and actively using these services. As per the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT (ONC), over 90% of hospitals allow patients to access their medical records, with 72% of organizations giving patients full view, download, and transmit capabilities. Healthcare organizations are adopting patient portals widely, which is driving the growth of the market. In September 2019, Epic Systems collaborated with Phelps Health to provide a platform, which connects all the Phelps Health care areas into one unified electronic health record system

The patient portal is a web-based solution that is connected with the electronic health records and allows patients to access their health records. Patients can share their health information and communicate remotely. The factors such as increasing adoption of EHR and government regulations mandating maintain health records are driving the growth of the market. Many healthcare institutes are currently focusing on the adoption of technologies and implementation of digital platforms. These platforms are preliminarily intended to generate patient database and utilization of it for disease diagnosis and treatment decisions. Additionally, the growth of global patient portals market is attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing adoption of big data and health IT tools, increasing number of strategic initiatives taken by governments, and growing number of hospitals. However, the lack of awareness about software in emerging nations and concerns regarding data privacy restrain the market growth.

Detailed segmentation of the market, on the basis of Type and Application and a descriptive structure of trends of the segments and sub-segments are elaborated in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2020 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Patient Portal market.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period

Key factors driving the “Patient Portal” market

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the “Patient Portal” market

Challenges to market growth

Detailed company profiles of key vendor of “Patient Portal” market

Detailed SWOT analysis of ten profiled companies

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global “Patient Portal” market

Trending factors influencing the market in different geographical regions

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors

PEST analysis of the market for the five major regions

Purchase This Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001207/

The report assists in determining and analyzing the key market players’ portfolios with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information for last three years, key developments in past five years, and helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage. The market payers from Patient Portal Market are anticipated to gain lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Patient Portal at the global level. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Patient Portal market.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.theinsightpartners.com/