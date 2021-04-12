Accountable Care Solutions Market in 2021 – Detailed Study Analysis Report | Top Vendor Analysis – Cerner Corporation, Allscripts, McKesson Corporation, Optum, Inc, Aetna Inc

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview on “Accountable Care Solutions Market”, from the global viewpoint, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players operating in the “Accountable Care Solutions Market”. The report also includes decisive details on the development of the market and the restraining factors that may obstruct the market growth in near future. Segmentations of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

Accountable care solutions help in gathering electronic health record (EHR) data and permitting healthcare providers to use their present systems and workflows. Many organizations have made numerous investments in the software to help and make it easy for experts to incorporate accountable care solutions software. The accountable care solutions have broader goal such as to coordinate care across the entire care continuum, from physicians to hospitals and to other clinicians.

Companies Mentioned:-

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts

McKesson Corporation

Optum, Inc

Aetna Inc

IBM Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

NXGN Management, LLC

COTIVITI, INC

ZeOmega

The accountable care solutions market is segmented based on products & services as, healthcare provider solutions, healthcare payer solutions and services. On the basis of delivery mode, accountable care solutions market is segmented into on-premise delivery mode and web & cloud-based delivery mode. Based on the end user the market is segmented as healthcare payers and healthcare providers.

Implementation of government initiatives as well as rise of incentives to shift the risk from healthcare payers to providers and growing number of accountable care organizations have led to the growth of accountable care solutions market. In addition, growing focus on value-based medicine and use of analytics in precision and personalized medicine is likely to provide opportunities for global accountable care solutions market during the forecast period.

Detailed segmentation of the market, on the basis of Type and Application and a descriptive structure of trends of the segments and sub-segments are elaborated in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2020 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Accountable Care Solutions market.

