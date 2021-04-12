Global Covid-19 Impact on Automotive Cyber Security Market Forecast to 2027 – Aptiv PLC, Argus Cyber Security Ltd., Arilou Technologies Ltd., ESCRYPT Gmbh, Samsung (Harman International Industries, Inc.), Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation, Lear Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Trillium Inc.

With growing number of connected and autonomous vehicles across the globe, the need for automotive cyber security is gradually increasing attributed to the growing threat of cyber-attacks in the transportation and automotive systems. Automotive cyber-security plays a significant role in protecting the safety of components and systems from harmful attacks, unauthorized access, damage and other such factors that may obstruct with safety functions. Owing to the advancements in technology, such as the popular car technologies are managing telematics, infotainment, sensors, remote access, and diagnostics thereby, increasing the significance of cyber-security requirement for the automotive industry.

The increasing number of government regulations and standards for connected vehicles have been contributory in driving the adoption of cyber security for automotive. However, the issue of affordability and less awareness regarding vehicle cyber security amid the automotive industry is one of the fundamental drawbacks for the market.

Major Players in the market are: Aptiv PLC, Argus Cyber Security Ltd., Arilou Technologies Ltd., ESCRYPT Gmbh, Samsung (Harman International Industries, Inc.), Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation, Lear Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Trillium Inc.

Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Solution (Hardware, Software, and Services); Security Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security and Others); Application (Telematics, Infotainment, On Board Diagnostics, Electronic Control Units, Communication Channels, and Safety Systems); and Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicle and Passenger Vehicle)

