Impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Steering System Market Forecast to 2028 – China Automotive Systems, Nexteer Automotive, Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Hyundai Mobis, JTEKT Corporation, The Mando Corporation, NSK Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Showa Corporation

The global automotive steering system market was valued at US$ 22,501.01 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 30,875.8 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021–2028.

There is an increase in use of buses and trucks worldwide, especially for logistics and public transportation. In Asia, Oceania, and Europe, public transportation is preferred over private transportation, while in North America, private cars are the primary mode of transportation. As the population in urban areas is growing, there is a need for increased public transit, and the current transportation infrastructure is proving inadequate. OEMs worldwide are now focused on lowering global carbon emissions, which is leading to increase in use of electric cars. Passenger cars and taxis are concentrating more on the introduction of greener technology as the demand increases. The manufacturers are concentrating their efforts on electrification of vehicles, especially passenger cars. Several countries worldwide are putting a lot of work into creating green transportation. For example, in May 2019, China’s Ministry of Transport and other ministries jointly released the Green Travel Action Plan for 2019–2022, which encourages the use of green vehicles. In addition, the country will continue to improve public transportation and information systems that promote green transportation.

Major Players in the market are: China Automotive Systems, Nexteer Automotive, Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Hyundai Mobis, JTEKT Corporation, The Mando Corporation, NSK Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Showa Corporation

Global Automotive Steering System Market Market: Applications and Types

Automotive Steering System Market – by Type

Electronic Power Steering

Hydraulic Power Steering

Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering

Automotive Steering System Market – by Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars Class A Class B Class C Class D Class E Class F SUV MPV

Commercial Vehicles LCVs MCVs HCVs



