Data Science Platform Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Top Companies Google, IBM Corporation, Microsoft

Global Data Science Platform Market is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period 2021-2027.The report includes the latest coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on the Data Science Platform Market. Data science platform is a software platform is used for integrating and exploring data from various sources. Various organizations are using data science platform to make informed decisions and getting a deeper insight of consumer behavior. Several big market players like Microsoft, and IBM are working rigorously on improving the data science platforms. Global Data Science Platform Market is expected to develop at a substantial CAGR in the coming years. The report also encloses the crucial aspects connected with the recent events such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and alliances. It proclaims the addition of another new dimension to this industry explaining the performance of the major players. The market has also been segmented on the basis of the provincial players, out of which some are well established while some have newly entered the global market. These players have demonstrated activities such as research and development, striving to bring in new products and services that can effectively compete the other established players.

Top Profiling Key Players:

1. ALTERYX, INC.

2. Cloudera

3. Datarobot

4. Domino Data Lab, Inc.

5. Google

6. IBM Corporation

7. MICROSOFT CORPORATION

8. RapidMiner, Inc.

9. TERADATA CORPORATION

10. Wolfram

Market Dynamics:

Increasing focus towards making informed decisions and getting insights to drive the business, and data governance are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of this market, whereas, high initial investments and data privacy and security concerns might hinder the growth of this market.

Market Segmentation:

The global data science platform market is segmented on the basis of type and end-user. Based on type, the market is segmented as solution and services. On the basis of the end-user the market is segmented as BFSI, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, education, government, energy, and others.

Table Of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Data Science Platform Market Landscape

5. Data Science Platform Market – Key Market Dynamics

6. Data Science Platform Market – Global Market Analysis

7. Data Science Platform Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Deployment

8. Data Science Platform Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Enterprise Size

9. Data Science Platform Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis

10. Industry Landscape

11. Data Science Platform Market, Key Company Profiles

12. Appendix