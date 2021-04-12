Single-Walled Carbon Nanotube Market 2021| Company Profile, Global Expansion Strategies by Top Key Vendors till 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Carbon nanotubes and their compounds shows the excellent electric properties for organic materials that also have tremendous potential in electrical and electronic applications like smart textiles, semiconductor devices, photovoltaic cells, displays, conductors, sensors, and energy conversion devices including fuel cells, batteries, and harvesters. A single-walled carbon nanotube is a long hollow structure with a wall formed by single-atom-thick sheets of carbon. Single-walled carbon nanotube finds applications in various industries, such as electrical & electronics, aerospace & defense, energy, sports, and chemicals.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The high growth in various industries like electrical & electronics and automotive are expected to drive the single-walled carbon nanotube market growth. A shift in consumer eating patterns is also likely to boost the utilization of the product. However, excessive use of single-walled carbon nanotube causes side effects, which results in health issues and environmental problems.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Single-Walled Carbon Nanotube Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the single-walled carbon nanotube market with detailed market segmentation by technology and end use industry. The global single-walled carbon nanotube market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading single-walled carbon nanotube market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global single-walled carbon nanotube market is segmented into technology and end use industry. By technology, the single-walled carbon nanotube market is classified into Arc Discharge, Laser Ablation, CVD, Others. By end use industry, the single-walled carbon nanotube market is classified into Aerospace & Defense, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Energy, Others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global single-walled carbon nanotube market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 concerning five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The Single-walled carbon nanotube market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally, along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the single-walled carbon nanotube market from both demand and supply side. Further, it evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the single-walled carbon nanotube market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The report covers vital developments in the single-walled carbon nanotube market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals, and others, such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from the single-walled carbon nanotube market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for single-walled carbon nanotube in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the single-walled carbon nanotube market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the single-walled carbon nanotube market. Besides, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the critical development in the past five years.

Nanocyl SA

Arry International Group Limited

Hanwha Chemical Corporation

KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL

Carbon Solutions, Inc.

SHOWA DENKO K.K.

Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd.

NanoLab, Inc.

Nanoshel LLC

OCSiAI

