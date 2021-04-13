Post-operative Nausea And Vomiting Market 2021 By Bayer AG, AstraZeneca, AbbVie, Sanofi

Postoperative nausea and vomiting (PONV) is complex and most commonly seen problem after a patient is recovering from anesthesia. In some cases, it resolves without sequelae, and in some cases, it may require unexpected hospital admission and delayed recovery room discharge. The worse PONV may further lead to increased intracranial pressure, wound dehiscence, aspiration, esophageal rupture, dehydration, and pneumothorax.

The post-operative nausea and vomiting market growth is estimated to grow due to the increasing surgeries for chronic diseases, infection and health conditions, growing adoption generic medicines to treat nausea and vomiting, and rising sales of OTC products. The growing awareness about the non-pharmaceutical treatment is likely to create vital growth opportunities for the market.

The “Post-operative Nausea and Vomiting Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of post-operative nausea and vomiting market with detailed market segmentation by treatment type, and distribution channel. The post-operative nausea and vomiting market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading players in post-operative nausea and vomiting market and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Merck and Co., Inc

Pfizer, Inc.

Bayer AG

AstraZeneca

AbbVie

Sanofi

Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

The post-operative nausea and vomiting market is segmented on the basis of treatment type, and distribution channel. Based on treatment type, the market is classified as post-operative nausea and vomiting, and non-pharmacological treatment. And on the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented as hospital and retails pharmacies, online distribution, hyper and super markets.

To comprehend global Post-operative Nausea And Vomiting market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

