Invert Sugar Syrups Market Projected to Register CAGR to 2027

Invert sugar syrups, known simply as invert sugars, refer to the edible mixture of glucose and fructose. These products ensure better digestibility compared to widely used table sugar. Invert sugar syrups are clear with sticky consistency and often appear as yellow-brown liquids. Owing to their favorable properties, invert sugar syrups are commonly used in foods and beverages. They are also adequate substitutes for honey and sucrose. Invert sugar syrups are sweeter than normal sugars but still contain 20% fewer carbohydrates and are therefore of great importance.

Top Key Players:- Nordzucker Ag, International Molasses Corporation, Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company, ZUCKERHANDELSUNION GMBH & CO. KG, Honey Sugar Product, Ragus Marketing, AP Multi Products Pvt. Ltd., The Sudzucker Group, DSM, Nordic Sugar

The global invert sugar syrups market is witnessing a notable growth rate and is expected to continue to do during the forecast period. The increasing consumer health issues and a growing awareness of the harmful effects of sugar on health have resulted in increased demand for natural and artificial sweeteners, which is driving the growth of the invert sugar syrup industry. This is further supported by the rising prevalence of diabetes worldwide.

The global invert sugar syrups market is segmented on the basis of type, category, flavor, and distribution channel. Based on application, the global invert sugar syrups market is segmented into food & beverages ( bakery & confectionery, dairy & frozen desserts, beverages, others), pharmaceuticals, personal care, and others.

